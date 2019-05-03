December 2, 1933-April 24, 2019
IOWA CITY - On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Beverly Thompson entered the gates of heaven at the age of 85.
Bev was born December 2, 1933, in Dawson, Iowa, to Harold and Monna (Woodward) Lenihan. She grew up in Burlington, Iowa, and met and married her husband, Don Thompson, in April, 1954. Together, she and Don owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Tipton, Iowa, and raised four children there: Teresa, Scott, Tina and Connie. In 1980, Bev and Don moved to Muscatine, Iowa, and Bev worked at Oral B in Iowa City. They enjoyed retirement in Bella Vista, Arkansas. Health reasons brought them back to Iowa. Don passed away in 2009.
Bev was an avid gardener and loved to paint. She studied painting during their years in Arkansas and produced many beautiful paintings. She also loved her family a great deal and enjoyed traveling to see them in various states.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Don. She is survived by her brother, Larry Lenihan of Myrtle Point, Ore., and by her children, Teresa (John) Harbaugh of Ellensburg, Wash., Scott (Deb)Thompson of Pequot Lakes, Minn., Christina Seitz of Vinton, Iowa, and Constance (Rick) LaFrenier of Minocqua, Wis. She has 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Please come and share memories of Beverly.
