{{featured_button_text}}
Bonnie Lea Goddard
Sam Crookshanks

March 11, 1934-May 7, 2019

MUSCATINE — Bonnie Lea Goddard, 85, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Nick Goddard will officiate. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery, Cranston.

Visitation will be from 4 until 7 on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice and the Fruitland Fire Department. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Bonnie was born on March 11, 1934, in Muscatine, the daughter of Solomon Jackson Moomey III and Morean Smith Seright. She married Wayne Goddard on July 2, 1952, in Muscatine.

She along with her husband owned Muscatine Fruit Company. She also clerked at Lumber Mart and later worked at Jacks.

Bonnie loved telling jokes, doing crafts, and playing on her iPod. She also enjoyed going to the casinos.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Debra Shannon and husband, Dennis, of Fruitland, Paulette Maynard and husband, Dan, of Eureka, Missouri, Bruce Goddard and wife, Tammy, of Muscatine, David Goddard of Muscatine, Kim Hagy-Kruse and husband, Joel, of Muscatine, and Timothy Goddard of Muscatine; 20 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Deloris Rhodes of Rockford, Illinois, and Nancy Burzell of Beloit, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; her stepfather, Charles Seright; one son-in-law, Steven Hagy; and two sisters, Dorothy Ann Potter and Esther Goddard.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Bonnie Lea Goddard
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments