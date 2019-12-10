{{featured_button_text}}
March 9, 1957-December 9, 2019

NICHOLS - Brenda Lee Meewes, 62, of Nichols, Iowa, entered eternity December 9, 2019. Brenda was born March 9, 1957, in Davenport Iowa, the daughter of Vincent and Betty Ann Burns Bishop. She had one sister, Phyllis (Phillip) Benge, and three brothers Robert (Ethyl), Donald (Jeanne) and Michael (Heather) Bishop.

On August 7, 1993, she married James Meewes. Together they raised five children, Jennifer Britton, James (Samantha, Christy) Meewes Jr., Bobbie Jo (Brian) Jorgensen, Amanda Adams and Barry Adams. They were blessed with six grandchildren, Nathaniel Morrow, Spencer Morrow, Zachary Britton, Madison Adams, and Kaylyn and Dereck Jorgensen whom she adored.

Per Brenda's wishes her body has been donated to the University of Iowa for research. There will be no visitation or funeral.

