January 29, 1972-August 12, 2018
MUSCATINE — Brian Hollenbeck, 46, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 17, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m. on Friday, August 17, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Elizabeth Hollenbeck. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Brian was born on January, 29, 1972, in Iowa City, the son of Leo Jr. and Elizabeth Yeggy Hollenbeck.
He was a member of the Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church and attended Optimae Services. Brian loved remote control cars, video games, trading at the swap shops, playing cards, and bowling, where he established a lot of friends.
Those left to honor his memory include his mother, Elizabeth; his brother Darin and wife Dana, of Atalissa; one niece, Daphne; one nephew, Dominic; four aunts, Jane Hollenbeck, of Muscatine, Mary Sprague, of Muscatine, Sherry Goodrich and husband, Roger, of Durant, and Joan Yeggy, of Pollock, Missouri; and one uncle Roy Yeggy, of Atalissa.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leo Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Leo Sr. and Bonnie Hollenbeck; and maternal grandparents, Roy Sr. and Georgia Yeggy.
