June 21, 1960-June 13, 2020

MUSCATINE — Brian Jerome Oxley, 59, of Muscatine passed away suddenly on June 13, 2020.

Brian was born June 21, 1960, to Herbert and Julia (Stark) Oxley. He attended West Branch High School and married Terri Heath on September 13, 1977. Together they had two children, Nicholas and Jennifer.

After high school, Brian joined the United States Marine Corps and served for four years, specializing in field artillery. During this time, the family moved to California.

After leaving the Marine Corps, Brian and Terri moved back to Iowa where they owned and managed multiple mobile home parks prior to Terri's passing away in 1999. After Terri's passing, Brian took to the road as a truck driver.

Brian was married to Connie Goddard in September 2006 and they resided in Muscatine. While they later divorced, they remained close friends until the time of his passing.

In 2009, Brian opened his own barber shop in Muscatine, where he enjoyed all of the stories told by his clients and friends. He had a fondness for vintage items and was always on the look-out for old barber items to add to his shop.