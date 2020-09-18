× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 25, 1971- September 16, 2020

VIOLA ¯ Brian Newsom, 49, of Viola, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home.

Visitation is Monday, September 21, from 4-7 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Graveside services with military honors will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Drury Reynolds Cemetery. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, social distancing will be observed, and masks required as well as capacity limits within the funeral home. Memorials may be left for a fund to be established to help fund his granddaughter's education.

Brian was born August 25, 1971, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Charles and Kathleen Howard Newsom. He served in the Army during Desert Storm. Brian married Andrea Smith on July 10, 2010, in Joy, Illinois. He worked as a test technician at Sears Manufacturing for the last 14 years. Brian enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing.