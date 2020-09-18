 Skip to main content
Brian Newsom
Brian Newsom

August 25, 1971- September 16, 2020

VIOLA ¯ Brian Newsom, 49, of Viola, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home.

Visitation is Monday, September 21, from 4-7 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Graveside services with military honors will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Drury Reynolds Cemetery. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, social distancing will be observed, and masks required as well as capacity limits within the funeral home. Memorials may be left for a fund to be established to help fund his granddaughter's education.

Brian was born August 25, 1971, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Charles and Kathleen Howard Newsom. He served in the Army during Desert Storm. Brian married Andrea Smith on July 10, 2010, in Joy, Illinois. He worked as a test technician at Sears Manufacturing for the last 14 years. Brian enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Andrea; mother, Kathleen Jenkins; children, Nicole Schleder and Jaxon Hassebrock; granddaughters, Charli and Cora Schleder; brother, Mike Newson; sister, Amy (Pat) Sage; mother-in-law, Patsy Sheese; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Angie (Wayne) Verplaetse, Alicia (Jason) Miller, JC (Tabby Spence) Carlson and Freda (Nathan) Adams; son-in-law, Tyler Schleder; and several nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his daughter, Kiya; brother, David; nephew, Andrew; and brother-in-law, Jeremy.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.

