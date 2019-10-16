May 5, 1978-October 14, 2019
MUSCATINE — Brian S. Curtis, 41, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Trinity Hospital, Muscatine. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Muscatine American Legion Post #27. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Brian's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Brian Scott Curtis was born on May 5, 1978, the son of James J. Curtis Jr. and Rachelle Yerington. Brian was employed as a shipping lead at West Liberty Foods. He enjoyed making knives, selling things on eBay, going to flea markets, hunting ginseng, playing cards, feeding critters in the yard, socializing with friends and spending time with his niece and nephew.
Brian will be deeply missed by his father, James (Trina) Curtis of Muscatine; mother, Rachelle (Larry) Bennett of Letts; paternal grandmother, Delores Curtis of Muscatine; maternal grandmother, Bonnie Hinkson of Letts; sister, Becky (Daniel Warnstaff) Curtis of Wapello; stepbrothers, Andrew (Jill) Bennett of Wallaby Island, Washington, and Kyle Bennett of Iowa City; stepsister, Janelle (Travis) Wendt of Colorado Springs, Colorado; niece, Ursula Knerr of Muscatine; and nephew, Cooper Sulzberger of Wapello.
Brian was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, James Curtis Sr.; maternal grandfather, Alvin Yerington; and uncle, Craig Yerington.
