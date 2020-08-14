July 20, 2020-August 10, 2020
Bryan Zepeda, infant son of Eddie Zepeda and Caitlin Powell, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A visitation for Bryan will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory in Bryan. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Bryan Alexander Zepeda was born on July 20, 2020, in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Bryan will be deeply missed by his parents, Eddie and Caitlin of Muscatine; grandparents, Jesus Zepeda and Rocio Garcia and Chuck and Catherine Powell; and uncles and aunts, April Zepeda, Dulce Zepeda, Jesus Zepeda, Anthony Zepeda, Christian Powell and Cassidy Powell.
Service information
3:00PM-4:00PM
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA 52761
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.