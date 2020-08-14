You have permission to edit this article.
July 20, 2020-August 10, 2020

Bryan Zepeda, infant son of Eddie Zepeda and Caitlin Powell, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A visitation for Bryan will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory in Bryan. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Bryan Alexander Zepeda was born on July 20, 2020, in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Bryan will be deeply missed by his parents, Eddie and Caitlin of Muscatine; grandparents, Jesus Zepeda and Rocio Garcia and Chuck and Catherine Powell; and uncles and aunts, April Zepeda, Dulce Zepeda, Jesus Zepeda, Anthony Zepeda, Christian Powell and Cassidy Powell.

Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA 52761
