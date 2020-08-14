Bryan Zepeda, infant son of Eddie Zepeda and Caitlin Powell, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A visitation for Bryan will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory in Bryan. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.