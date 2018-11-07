August 22, 1939-November 6, 2018
MUSCATINE — Bud Hazelwood Jr, 79, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, in Muscatine.
A private funeral service will be held at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Bud was born on August 22, 1939, in Greenwood, Mississippi, the son of Bud and Pearl Hudgins Hazelwood Sr. He married JoAnn Toyne on September 13, 1958, in Muscatine. She preceded him in death on November 8, 2004.
He retired from Oscar Mayer/Kraft Foods after 36 years of service. He then worked for 10 years for the Muscatine school system.
He was baptized at the Church of Christ Church. He enjoyed taking vacations, going on family outings, going to the casinos, and he loved taking his dog "Sarge" for walks.
Those left to honor his memory include his sons, Steve Hazelwood of Muscatine, Mark Hazelwood of Muscatine, Brent Hazelwood and wife, Angel, of Peosta, Brad Hazelwood of Muscatine, and Jim Hunter and wife, Terry, of Muscatine; one daughter, Marla Lee and husband, Steve, of Muscatine; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one brother, Darrell Hazelwood of Muscatine; and five sisters, Margaret Brown, Sharon Schultheis, Marilyn Ahlf, Debbie Phillips and Betty Carter, all of Muscatine.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers, Patrick, James, Ronnie, Johnny and Howard; and two sisters, Mary Hinbaugh and Patricia Ann Hazelwood (in infancy).
