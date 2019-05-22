May 26, 1929-May 21, 2019
HILLSDALE, Ill. — Calvin Raymond Smith, 89, of Hillsdale died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Mount Maria Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hillsdale American Legion, Hillsdale Fire Department, or a charity of choice.
Calvin was born May 26, 1929, in Hillsdale, Illinois, the son of Edward and Lilias (Hart) Smith. He married Donna Jean Strause on August 20, 1950, in Muscatine, Iowa. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during Korea as an infantryman and was awarded a Purple Heart. He was discharged from active duty in 1952 and from the reserves in 1956. Calvin was employed at International Harvester for 30 years, retiring in 1980. He enjoyed mornings at the Shell station with the guys, bird watching, and doing word puzzles. He was a handyman, able to do mechanical, electrical or carpentry work. He always made things he needed rather than buying them. Most of all, he loved family get-togethers. He joined the Jolly Rogers Camping Club in 1969 and was a member of the Hillsdale American Legion for 55+ years.
Calvin is survived by his children, Marvin (Cindy) Smith, Hillsdale, Clayton (Susan) Smith, Port Byron, Pamela Vroman, Atkinson, Ill., Lois Coleman, Hillsdale, and Tina (Michael) Fulton, Hillsdale; sisters, Beverly Baker, Clifton, Texas, Darlene (Virgil) Koch, Camanche, Iowa, Barbara Gerdes, Ferguson, Mo., and Bernice (Bill) Wainwright, Dubuque, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Jean; granddaughter, Dawn Marie Vroman; four brothers, Ivry and Dale Smith, and two in infancy; and a sister, Kay Elaine Parsons.
Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.