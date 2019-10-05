August 30, 1929-October 4, 2019
ATALISSA, Iowa - Carma Jean Ervin, 90, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Bird House, Johnson County Hospice Home.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held at the Atalissa Fire Station on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m.. Lunch will be served. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Bird House of Johnson County.
She was born August 30, 1929, the daughter of Raymond Burke Sr. and Mabel Kurtz Burke in Muscatine, Iowa. On March 15, 1948, she was united in marriage to Robert George Ervin in Iowa City, Iowa. Jean lived in Atalissa most of her life where she raised her children.
Carma is survived by her three children, Kenneth (Donna) Ervin of Atalissa, Vicki (Lane) Reid of West Liberty, and Debra (Ed) Chamberlin of Muscatine. Also surviving are her six grandchildren, Chad (Tina) Ervin of Bettendorf, Jaime (Jake) Smith of Riverside, Christopher (Emily) Ervin of Williamsburg, Amy (Brent) Parizek of Lone Tree, Adam Chamberlin of Waterloo and Kalee Chamberlin (fiancé Ben Fetters) of Muscatine; three step-grandchildren; and her 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Bob in 2007; a daughter, Tammy in 1962; her great-granddaughter, Lily Ervin; her parents; and four brothers, Raymond Burke Jr; Marvin Burke, Robert Burke and Billy Burke.
