August 11, 1943-June 30, 2020

WAPELLO — Carol Marie (Franklin) Richardson, 76, of Wapello passed away after a battle with cancer Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born August 11, 1943, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Betty Irene (Franklin) Martin. She was raised by Floyd and Wyona (Orr) Franklin.

Carol was married to Bob Richardson on July 1, 1995, until his death in 2011. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Brase) Brown of Loogootee, Indiana, and her son, Tom Brase of Grandview. She had four grandchildren, Savannah (Quigley) Aiman, Brandon Quigley, Brianna Brase and Brittney Brase. She had three great-grandchildren, Tessa Bradley, Braylee Neipert and Owen Aiman. She leaves her niece and best-friend, Vickie Hafner, and her best fur-friend, Zoey.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello, formerly The Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home, is caring for the family. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Carol. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

