April 27, 1937-November 4, 2018
WILTON — Carole J. Walton, 81, of Wilton passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport.
Carole was born in Davenport, Iowa, on April 27, 1937, the daughter of Orval W. and Alice F. (Caldwell) Graham.
She graduated from Davenport High, Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, and Mercy Hospital School of Medical Technology in Springfield, Ohio.
In early years, Carole worked at Moline Lutheran Hospital as a Medical Technologist.
Carole married Albert V. Walton on August 26, 1961, in Davenport.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton. She enjoyed sewing and crafts. Carole enjoyed traveling with Albert and wintering in Arizona. Above all, she loved her family, especially her grandsons.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 8, at First Presbyterian Church in Wilton.
Interment will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton.
Carole is survived by her husband,Albert; daughter, Donna Walton; and son, David (Paula) Walton, all of Wilton; and her grandsons, Bradley and Alex Walton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Pat Osborn.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or the Durant Ambulance in her memory.
Online remembrances may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.