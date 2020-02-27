October 29, 1936- February 25, 2020
MUSCATINE — Carolyn Weber, 83, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Carolyn was born October 29, 1936, in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Claude Enoch and Kathryn Reddig Lundy. She married Edward Weber Jr. on July 28, 1956, in Galesburg, Illinois.
She worked at Muscatine General Hospital as an X-Ray and Ultrasound Technician for over 30 years. After retiring, Carolyn enjoyed working at the Hospital Auxillary and working part time at Neal's Fabric. She was a devoted Christian who enjoyed spending time in Bible study with other members at Lutheran Living.
Carolyn was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, Muscatine Quilt Guild, and Sweet Adelines. She achieved the title of Master Gardener. Carolyn was an avid seamstress and quilted for all of her children and grandchildren. The highest point of her life was spending time with her grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Edward Weber Jr.; three daughters, Susan Weber Vela of Muscatine, Debra Weber Daehn of Muscatine, and Julie Weber Ganzer of Wilton; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren;
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Lynne in 2017; and sister, Faye Lundy.
