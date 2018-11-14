December 12, 1937-November 11, 2018
BETTENDORF — Carroll “Bud” L. Pitt, 80, of Bettendorf passed away on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service. Memorials may be left to the Masonic Lodge. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Bud was born on December 12, 1937, in Creston, Iowa, to James and Doris (Little) Pitt. He was united in marriage to Elaine Breon on November 8, 1958, in Early, Iowa. Bud worked as a senior technician at Monsanto for 32 years before retiring in 1997.
Bud enjoyed fishing, amateur radios and was an avid NASCAR fan. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Elaine; children, Cindy (Randy) Skipton of Bettendorf, Carol (Dave) Birkhofer of Muscatine and Carrie (Wade) Shipley of Davenport; grandchildren, Andrea (Ben) Porter, Kyle (Lindsey) Skipton, Cody (Sami) Birkhofer, Carter Shipley and Austin Shipley; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sandy Jones and Judy Wessendorf.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
