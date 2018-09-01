Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Catherine A. Tammenga

March 29, 1939-August 30, 2018

MUSCATINE — Catherine A. Tammenga, 79, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Premier Estates in Muscatine. Cremation rites have been facilitated by the FCS Life Transition and Cremation Center, located within Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. No visitation or services will be held. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Catherine's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Catherine's family and the arrangements.

Catherine Ann Johnson was born on March 29, 1939, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of William B. and Alberta (Lutz) Johnson. She was a 1958 graduate of Muscatine High School. On June 10, 1978, Catherine was united in marriage to Jerry Tammenga in Muscatine. She owned and operated Cathy's Beauty Shop for over 50 years. Catherine was a member of the Faith United Church of Christ, AARP and Women of the Moose. She enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing and loved collecting.

Catherine will be missed by her sister, Margo (Melvin) Behrend of Muscatine; niece, LuAnn (Jimmy) Kerr and her three sons, Jesse, Chase and Tanner; and nephew, Jeremy Behrend.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; parents, William and Alberta Johnson; brother, Tony Johnson; and her dog, Dink.

