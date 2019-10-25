Catherine Ann Spies

February 20, 2003-October 22, 2019
MUSCATINE -On October 22, 2019, Catherine went from laying in the arms of her mother and father at home, surrounded by her sister and brothers, to running, skipping and dancing into the arms of Jesus.
First visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at The Runge Mortuary in Davenport, Iowa. A second visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Calvary Church in Muscatine, Iowa, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 3 p.m. at the church. Memorials in honor of Catherine may be made to Corry and Ann Spies.
Born February 20, 2003, Catherine spent her entire life facing severe physical and medical challenges. Through it all, her strength, bravery, and especially her smile, inspired family, friends and everyone around her.
You have free articles remaining.
For over 16 years, she enjoyed being part of our community. Catherine enjoyed several years of going to school, meeting new friends, and spreading love and light through her smile. Her family would like to acknowledge the vast team of nurses, doctors and medical staff who cared for her over her lifetime, especially the home care nurses that watched over her days and nights.
Those left to honor her memory include her parents, Corry and Ann (Siokos) Spies; sister, Hannah Spies, and brothers, Michael and Matthew Spies, at home; her grandparents, Gordon and Kathryn Siokos, Bettendorf, and Tom and Denise Spies, Blue Grass; her uncles and aunts, Jimmy (Karenmarie) Siokos, Bryan (Abbie) Spies and Jason (Linh) Spies; and cousins, Ella, Noah, Eli, Harlan, Eddie, Oliver and William.
Catherine was preceded in death by her great-grandparents and was greeted in heaven by her loyal therapy dog, Spirit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.