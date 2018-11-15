March 18, 1956-November 12, 2018
MUSCATINE — Catherine J. Estabrook 62, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
A celebration of life service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Sharon Phillips of the Jesus Mission will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Amie Estabrook. Online condolences: www.wttichfuneralhome.com
Catherine was born on March 18, 1956, in Muscatine, the daughter of Donald R. and Donna M Wagoner Marx.
Cathy worked for HJ Heinz, retiring after 35 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, reading, doing puzzles and playing games.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Amie Estabrook of Muscatine, Matthew Estabrook and wife, Amber, of Muscatine, Adam Estabrook of Muscatine, Scott Estabrook and wife, Meyalli, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Beth Estabrook and fiancé, Omar Alvarado, of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Chloee, Layla, Max, and Kaden; and two brothers, Craig Marx and wife, Vicki, and Steve Marx, all of Muscatine.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.