COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Cathy Annette Crawford, 73, of Columbus Junction passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home in Columbus Junction. Memorial services will be held at a later date at the Presbyterian Church in Columbus Junction. Memorials may be directed to the Presbyterian Church in Columbus Junction in memory of Cathy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com . The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction, formerly the Stacy-Lewis Funeral Home, is caring for Cathy's family and her arrangements.

Cathy Annette Houseal was born on January 19, 1947, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Evelyn (Miller) Houseal. She was a 1965 graduate of Columbus Community High School and then continued her education at Mercy Hospital, attending the X-Ray Training course. On July 8, 1967, Cathy was united in marriage to James W. Crawford in Columbus Junction. She was the co-owner/operator of the Dairy Sweet for seven years, and then worked as an executive assistant at the Steindler Clinic and Iowa City Hospice for 20 years, then was the director of the Columbus Library before retiring in 2015. Cathy also volunteered helping with classes for the Burmese to attain their citizenship. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Columbus Junction and was an avid reader, Facebooker and Master Shopper. Cathy loved to be with her grandchildren and loved her community.