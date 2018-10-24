January 26, 1932-October 22, 2018
HUNTLEY, Ill. – Cecil F. Courtney, 86, of Huntley, Illinois, passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 26, 1932 in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Frank and Laura Courtney. Cecil married the love of his life, Mary Jones, on May 31, 1952. He was known for being a man of strong moral integrity and would always do the right thing. These values can clearly be seen in his children and grandchildren. Among many passions, he enjoyed, fishing, boating, and especially reading. Above all things, he was a man who loved his family and held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Cecil is survived by his loving wife of over 66 years, Mary Courtney; children, Kim (Sandee) Courtney, Karl (Jean) Courtney and Kevin (Shannon) Courtney; grandchildren, Laura (Patrick), Justin (Jen), Ryan and Tyler; great-grandchild, Josh; and sisters-in-law, Gretchen (the late Charles) Courtney and Darlene (Keith) Wherry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Harold (Ferne) Courtney and Charles Courtney; and brother-in-law, Bill (Louise) Jones.
A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3300 Mulberry Ave, Muscatine, IA 52761.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Cecil's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
For more information please call 847-515-8772 or online condolences can be directed to www.defiorejorgensen.com.
