Charlene Hickman

October 4, 1936-June 8, 2020
MANNING — Charlene Sue, daughter of Homer and Mildred (Holmes Shull) McCubbin, was born October 4, 1936, in Beason, Illinois. She grew up in Beason and Perry, Illinois, and graduated from Perry High School in 1954. Charlene then worked as a banquet cook at the Holiday Inn in Galesburg before taking a position in Davenport with Bendix Aviation.
On December 4, 1970, Charlene was united in marriage with Charles Rodney Hickman in Springfield, Illinois. She lovingly welcomed Rodney's children, Dan and Lisa, as her own. Another daughter, Rhonda, was born to this couple. They made their home in Bettendorf and then Davenport before settling in Muscatine in 1972. Charlene then became a stay-at-home mom and started a rug weaving business called Creative Weaving. In 2004, Charlene and Rodney moved to an acreage near Manning, Iowa, to be closer to their daughter Rhonda. She continued weaving rugs until the fall of 2018.
Charlene was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Manning where she was active with the Ladies' Guild. While in Muscatine she was active at New Era Lutheran Church. She was a fifth-generation rug weaver and enjoyed weaving old-fashioned rag rugs and hats in a circle loom. Charlene enjoyed her time in the kitchen. She was an avid reader and wonderful cook, especially her homemade egg noodles and wedding cakes. “Dump, Mix, Dash, Taste.”
On Monday, June 8, 2020, Charlene passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home near Manning. She was 83 years, 8 months and 4 days of age.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Rodney Hickman of Manning; three children, Rhonda Grimm and husband Ken of Manning, Dan Hickman and special friend, Amy, of Des Moines, and Lisa Roake of LaGrange, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Kourtney Grimm and special friend, Cody Jimmerson, Renee Grimm, Eric (Cassandra) Hickman, Caitlin Hickman, Elizabeth (Tyler) Roberts, David (Kera) Roake and Michael Roake and special friend, Tallora; two great-grandchildren, Declan and Violet; two brothers, Greg Shull of Maroa, Illinois, and Lloyd Shull and wife Deborah of Mesa, Arizona; and by many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Manning. Interment will be in Manning Cemetery.
