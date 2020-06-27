Charlene Hickman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 4, 1936-June 8, 2020

MANNING — Charlene Sue, daughter of Homer and Mildred (Holmes Shull) McCubbin, was born October 4, 1936, in Beason, Illinois. She grew up in Beason and Perry, Illinois, and graduated from Perry High School in 1954. Charlene then worked as a banquet cook at the Holiday Inn in Galesburg before taking a position in Davenport with Bendix Aviation.

On December 4, 1970, Charlene was united in marriage with Charles Rodney Hickman in Springfield, Illinois. She lovingly welcomed Rodney's children, Dan and Lisa, as her own. Another daughter, Rhonda, was born to this couple. They made their home in Bettendorf and then Davenport before settling in Muscatine in 1972. Charlene then became a stay-at-home mom and started a rug weaving business called Creative Weaving. In 2004, Charlene and Rodney moved to an acreage near Manning, Iowa, to be closer to their daughter Rhonda. She continued weaving rugs until the fall of 2018.