July 5, 1930-March 24, 2020

MUSCATINE — Charlene Lewig, 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home.

A private family burial will take place. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine, will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Charlene was born on July 5, 1930, in Muscatine, the daughter of George and Zella Mae Wishart Schumacher. She married Robert Lewig on September 5, 1948, in Muscatine.

Charlene worked at the telephone company, Dollar Stamp Store, the County Treasurer Department for the Courthouse, and then retired from West Middle School. She was a member of the Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Robert; one daughter, Dana Bartlett and her husband, Jim, of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Andrew Lewis of Prescot, Wis., Beth Thomas and her husband, Mike, of Muscatine, Doug Lewis of Denver, Colo., and Wes Webber and his wife, Amy, of Woodland Hills, Utah; six great-grandchildren, Jade Lewis of Prescott, Wis., and Grant Thomas, Sophia Thomas, Jordan Thomas, Macey Webber and Riley Webber all of Muscatine; and a son-in-law, Tom Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Vickie Anderson, February, 5, 2017; and one sister, Gerry Wagler.

