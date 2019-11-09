June 19, 1934-October 31, 2019
MESA, Ariz. - Charles "Chuck" E. Schwartz, 85, devoted husband and father of four, passed away October 31, 2019, in Arizona. He was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on June 19, 1934, and resided there until relocating to Davenport, Iowa, in the early 1950's. He lived in Davenport until moving to Mesa in 1988. He was a retired boiler engineer and U.S. Army veteran.
Chuck was a man of many talents. He had a quick wit and loved rock 'n' roll music. He enjoyed woodworking, restoration projects, old radios and vacuum tubes. He was a thoughtful person who was always on the lookout for things that would make those important to him smile. He found satisfaction in life's simple things — a cup of coffee enjoyed on a porch swing; time with family and friends; and caring for his beloved dogs. But he also liked a little flair and will always be remembered for his infectious smile, flame suspenders, and black-and-red skull shoes. More than anything he was a caring person who left behind a legacy of love.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Virginia "Ginny" (Radech) Schwartz; children, Cindi (her husband Mike and children, Jennifer, Nathan, and Michelle), Lynn (her partner Carmen and son, Erik), Cheryl (her children, Amanda and Alyssa), and Bill (his children, Cooper, Brody, and Callahan); many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; in-laws; step-family; nieces; nephews; and friends too numerous to list, but not forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Henry Schwartz and Esther Ellen Smice; stepfather, Jake Smice; brother, Freddie; and sister, Ruth.
Charles will be interred at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport. A Celebration of Life was held by his family and close friends Sunday, November 3, 2019.
