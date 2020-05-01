Charles “Chuck” Hoffman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 29, 1934- April 29, 2020

MUSCATINE — Charles “Chuck” Lee Hoffman, 85, a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Care in Muscatine, Iowa.

A private family service will be held. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church at 513 Sycamore St., Muscatine, IA 52761. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Chuck was born on May 29, 1934, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Walter Hoffman and Fern Galitz. He attended Clinton High School.

He married Phyllis J. Melchert on May 8, 1955, in Clinton, Iowa. Chuck was a Sargent in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, and lived there with Phyllis for two years. He received an honorable discharge on January 31, 1963. Chuck and Phyllis had fond memories of their Alaska adventures and talked about them often with family and friends. Thereafter, they returned home and lived in Clinton, Iowa, for 22 years. They couple then moved to Muscatine, Iowa, in 1985. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and was a past President of the Church.