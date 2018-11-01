Charles Davis

January 19, 1927-October 30, 2018
DAVENPORT - Charles E. Davis, 91, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Jack's Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be directed to Genesis Hospice, Ridgecrest – Koning Charitable Fund, or to the Humane Society of Scott County.
Charlie was born on January 19, 1927, in Hannibal, Missouri, the son of James and Alice (Koch) Davis. On July 3, 1948, he married Marian Almandinger in Hannibal. She preceded him in death in 1978. He later married Betty L. Dunscombe in Fairport, Iowa, on May 17, 1980. She preceded him in death in 2014. Charlie proudly worked as a truck driver and owned and operated Davis Trucking. He enjoyed camping, woodworking, and fixing things. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. Charlie was also a member of Our Savior Presbyterian Church in LeClaire, Iowa. His infectious smile and kind words will be fondly remembered by those that were fortunate enough to know him.
Those left to honor his memory are his children, Steve (Sharon) Davis, Don (Jeri) Davis, Julie (Wayne) Stuart, Paul (fiancé, Jeri) Davis and Debbie Davis; step-children, Cheryl (Bob) Kipper, Monty (Lora) Dunscombe and Lindy (Bob) Voss; sister, Lillian Almandinger; sister-in-law, Donna Dusenberry; 20 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by brothers, Henry and George Davis; and five grandchildren, Cody, Avery, and Isabella Mading, and Matt and Jestin Voss.
Online condolences may be shared with Charlie's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
