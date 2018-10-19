July 11, 1927-October 17, 2018
MUSCATINE — Charles Lynn Hogan, 91, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in Preston, Iowa, surrounded by his loved ones.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 22, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Pastor Darryl Erickson will officiate. Casket bearers will be Patrick Hogan, Kevin Hogan, Trent McConnaha, Travis McConnaha, Kory Hogan, Kyle Hogan, Kirk Hogan, and Robyn Hogan. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the combined squads of the American Legion Post 27 and the V.F.W. Post 1565. A time of food and fellowship will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church following the committal service.
Visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church or to the St. Joseph Church in Sugar Creek for the Bell Tower. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Charles was born on July 11, 1927, in Dubuque, the son of Charles and Mildred Mae Castle Hogan.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II. He was stationed in Japan for two years.
Charlie worked at International Harvester for 37 years. He was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church, the Moose Lodge and the American Legion Post 27. His hobbies included photography and working in his flower beds.
Those left to honor his memory include his beloved friend of 50 years, Rita Banowetz of Preston; one brother, Patrick Hogan and wife, Brenda, of Grandview; one sister-in-law, Betty Hogan of North Liberty; and several nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Edwin Dewey "Bud" Hogan; and sister-in-law, Donna Hogan.
