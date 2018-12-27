Try 1 month for 99¢
Charles Robert “Bob” Mathis

December 17, 1928-December 21, 2018

MUSCATINE - Charles Robert “Bob” Mathis, 90, of Muscatine passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Troy Richmond will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the combined squads of the American Legion Post 27 and the V.F.W. Post 1565. A time of food and fellowship will follow the committal service at the American Legion.

Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018, at the church. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Salvation Army or Iowa City Hospice Program. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Bob was born on December 17, 1928, in Muscatine, the son of Wade and Alice Connell Mathis. He graduated from St. Mathias High School in 1946. He was united in marriage with Joan Grosjean on November 28, 1953, at St. Mathias Church. Bob was a lifelong resident of Muscatine.

Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1950 to 1951.

He worked in the trucking industry for nearly 40 years with Poole Transfer, Roadway, Churchill and HON.

Bob was a lifelong member of Ss. Mary and Mathias Catholic Parish, a member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the Moose. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed time spent at his cabin on the Mississippi River, and was always ready for a laugh and a good time.

Those left to cherish Bob's memory include his wife, Joan Mathis; four sons, Mike (Lisa) Mathis, Gary Mathis (Kathy Jones), Dave (Kim) Mathis and Brian (Marissa) Mathis; 11 grandchildren, Kasey Mathis, Seth (Stephanie) Mathis, Lane (Stephanie) Mathis, Tyler (Ellen) Mathis, Melissa (Phil) Morse, Grant (Katie) Mathis, Taylor Mathis, Kylie Mathis, Reid Mathis, Brooks Mathis and Tensley Mathis; two great-grandchildren, Corbin Morse and Alyse Mathis; and a brother-in-law, George “Doc” Grosjean (Sue).

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sarah Marie Mathis; his in-laws, George and Dorothy Grosjean; and his sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Ray Carper.

