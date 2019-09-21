September 25, 1950-September 19, 2019
MUSCATINE - Cheryl Fisher, 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, after an extended illness at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House - Bettendorf.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Island Cemetery, Fruitland. Reverend Steve Cauley will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Association - Iowa Chapter. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Cheryl was born on September 25, 1950, in Muscatine, the daughter of Raymond Edward and Marian Marie Edgington Heuer. She married George N. Fisher Jr. on June 20, 1970, in Muscatine.
She was an administrative assistant at several businesses throughout the years and a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Cheryl enjoyed collecting Boyd's Bears, cooking, baking, reading and collecting cook books, decorating cakes, playing solitaire, and watching the FOOD Network.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, George N. Fisher Jr. of Muscatine; three children, Jon Fisher and wife, Jeanne, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Amy Riemann and husband, Tyson, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Jay Fisher and wife, Florencia, of Miami, Florida; six grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Ashley, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and Andrew, Michael, and Eleanor, of Sierra Vista, Arizona; and three siblings, Roy Nehas and wife, Janelle, of Muscatine, Doug Nehas and wife, Denise, of Davenport, and Karen Franck and husband, Glenn "Butch", of Muscatine.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
