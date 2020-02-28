Cheryl M. Carter

After graduation, Cheryl moved to Denver and commenced working in the scenic bus tourism industry. Although she loved everything about that business, her co-workers and Colorado, she loved everything about South Florida more so she returned to Miami. Eventually, Cheryl began teaching classes at FIU where she became a full professor at its Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. Cheryl dedicated her career to FIU, to its academics, to mentoring its students, and to helping students find good jobs. Although she retired from FIU in 2012, she continued to constantly promote everything about FIU and the greater Miami area. She enjoyed volunteering to present the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, numerous Miami Super Bowls and the Overtown Cookbook Project.

However, Cheryl's deepest commitment was to the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism (“AOHT”) in Miami. As a board member she was instrumental in developing the foundation of the academic program at the AOHT. She worked tirelessly for the AOHT throughout her career and was awarded its prestigious Tourism Professional of the Year award.

Cheryl is survived by her sister, Lynne of Miami; brother, Jeffrey (wife Marty) of Iowa City; niece, Shawn (son Jaiden); nephew, Chase; and several beloved Carter, Eves, Ohl and Yedlik cousins. Cheryl's father, Vernon, and mother, Lois pre-deceased her.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. on the FIU Biscayne Bay Campus, Wine Spectator Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that one might honor Cheryl's memory with a donation to the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism, of Miami or the Nichols Christian Church, Summer Bible School Fund, c/o Pastor Corrine Welsch, 607 Grant Ave., Nichols, IA 52766.

