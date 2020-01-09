{{featured_button_text}}
Clara E. Littell

January 5, 2020

MUSCATINE - Clara E. Littell, 94, of Muscatine passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Lutheran Living.

A Celebration of Life service will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Church of Christ in Muscatine. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the church.

