January 5, 2020
MUSCATINE - Clara E. Littell, 94, of Muscatine passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Lutheran Living.
A Celebration of Life service will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Church of Christ in Muscatine. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the church.
