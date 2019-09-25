November 2, 1979-September 20, 2019
MUSCATINE — Clarissa A. Hoppe, 39, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Trinity UnityPoint Hospital.
Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Muscatine Seventh Day Adventist school gym, 2904 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine.
Clarissa was born on November 2, 1979, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Sieg Hoppe and Tammy Welsch Hoppe. She was a lifelong area resident.
Clarissa worked at Kum & Go. She loved her children deeply. She enjoyed and cared for all kinds of animals. She also loved nature and the outdoors.
Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Shane Christian Blake, Jacob Alexander Herlein, Austin Christopher Herlein, and Kaiden Atkin Herlein; her parents, Sieg Hoppe and Tammy Thorndyke; her grandmothers, June Welsch and Heidi Hoppe; and her brothers, Cory Nelson, Cody Nelson and Jonathan Hoppe.
Clarissa was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ralph “Bob” Welsch and Siegfried Hoppe Sr.; and her stepfather, Mark Thorndyke.
