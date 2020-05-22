April 17, 1985-May 16, 2020
DETROIT — Clark Askam, 35, of Detroit, Mich., passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at the funeral home in memory of Clark. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is caring for Clark's arrangements and the family.
Clark Askam was born on April 17, 1985, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Brian and Robin (Phillips) Askam. Clark graduated from Rockridge High School in Taylor Ridge, Ill. He served his country in the United States Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. Clark had attended AT Still University Osteopathic School of Medicine. He enjoyed all sports and loved to play in fantasy leagues. Clark was very knowledgeable in computers and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He also enjoyed his properties in Alaska.
Clark will be deeply missed by his mother, Robin Phillips McCulley of Reynolds, Ill.; brothers, Derek (Kelli) Askam of Virginia Beach, Va., and Steele McCulley of Virginia Beach; sister, Hunter McCulley of Duncombe, Iowa; niece, Willow Askam; grandmother, Sharon Phillips; and aunts and uncles, Shellie (Matt) Abraham, Dave (Annette) Askam, Laura (Matt) Schoultz, Sandra (Mike) Smith and Paul Askam.
Clark was preceded in death by his father, Brian; and grandparents, Clark and Charlotte Askam and Robert W. Phillips.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.