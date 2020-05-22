Clark Askam
April 17, 1985-May 16, 2020

DETROIT — Clark Askam, 35, of Detroit, Mich., passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at the funeral home in memory of Clark. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is caring for Clark's arrangements and the family.

Clark Askam was born on April 17, 1985, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Brian and Robin (Phillips) Askam. Clark graduated from Rockridge High School in Taylor Ridge, Ill. He served his country in the United States Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. Clark had attended AT Still University Osteopathic School of Medicine. He enjoyed all sports and loved to play in fantasy leagues. Clark was very knowledgeable in computers and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He also enjoyed his properties in Alaska.

Clark will be deeply missed by his mother, Robin Phillips McCulley of Reynolds, Ill.; brothers, Derek (Kelli) Askam of Virginia Beach, Va., and Steele McCulley of Virginia Beach; sister, Hunter McCulley of Duncombe, Iowa; niece, Willow Askam; grandmother, Sharon Phillips; and aunts and uncles, Shellie (Matt) Abraham, Dave (Annette) Askam, Laura (Matt) Schoultz, Sandra (Mike) Smith and Paul Askam.

Clark was preceded in death by his father, Brian; and grandparents, Clark and Charlotte Askam and Robert W. Phillips.

