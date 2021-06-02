MUSCATINE — Clark Jefferson, 85, of Muscatine, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Following the burial, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Community Room. Memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice in Clark's memory. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com .

Clark Clifton Jefferson was born August 25, 1935, in Muscatine, son of Clifton and Geraldine (Clark) Jefferson. On September 1, 1956, Clark was united in marriage to Carolyn JoAnn Thompson in Muscatine. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from October 1958 to October 1966. Clark worked for GPC and Kent Feeds from 1958 to 1981. In 1984, he moved to Arizona to run his own real estate business until 1990. In 1991, Clark returned to Muscatine to work for Stanley Consultants until his retirement. Clark was a past member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and the Elks. He enjoyed golfing, traveling and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, but most of all, Clark loved to spend time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events.