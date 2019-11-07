{{featured_button_text}}
Claude Louis Job

March 11, 1939-November 5, 2019

NICHOLS - Claude Louis Job, 80, of Nichols passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at later date. A memorial has been established at the funeral home in Claude's name.

Claude Louis Job was born on March 11, 1939, in Canton, Missouri, the son of Henry and Leora (Tompkin) Job. On June 13, 1959, Claude was united in marriage to Sandra Johns in Muscatine. Claude worked for the Highway Maintenance Department for 28 years. He and his wife, Sandra, attended the Methodist Church in Muscatine. Claude enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle, but he dearly enjoyed visiting with his friends.

Claude will be deeply missed by his wife, Sandra of Nichols; his daughter, Lynn (Mike) Macomb of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma; two grandsons, Josh Plett and Trevor (Lisa) Plett; seven great-grandchildren, Luke, Dominic, Gavin, Jaxon, Collin, Mason and Tucker; one brother, Fred Job of Muscatine; and three nieces.

Claude was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Nellie Miller and Ruth Dahl.

