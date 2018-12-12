Clifford Martin

September 26, 1930-December 7, 2018
MUSCATINE — Clifford A. Martin, 88, of Muscatine passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine.
A memorial reception will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, in the parlor at Wesley United Methodist Church. Private burial will be in the Illinois City Cemetery at a later date. Nichols Life Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine, is caring for Cliff's family and arrangements.
Due to medical concerns the family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine County Humane Society or the Ronald McDonald House, 311 N. Logan Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909. Online condolences may be left for Cliff's family at www.lifetributeservices.com.
He was born Sept. 26, 1930, in Muscatine, the son of Clifford M. and Nannie L. Burzell Martin. He married Janet Cooney on July 14, 1955, in Muscatine. They were later divorced.
He was a veteran of the United States Marines having served from 1951 to 1953. He retired as a mechanic with Alcoa in 1992.
He lived with his daughter, Lori, for 10 years prior to moving to Lutheran Living. He was a past member of Union No. 105 and the Isaac Walton League. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his granddogs. He was a John Wayne fan and loved his movies.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his son, Sid (Lori) Martin; daughters, Lori Buster and Trina (Jim) Curtis, all of Muscatine; grandchildren, Janelle (Travis) Wendt of Colorado Springs, and Sara Martin of Minneapolis; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Doug Martin of Muscatine; and one sister, Lois (Howard) Calloway of Tallahassee, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Janet; son, Dale; and one brother, Kenneth Martin.
