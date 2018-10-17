October 31, 1946-October 7, 2018
MUSCATINE — Clint passed away at home with his family around him.
Clint loved to help others out and one thing he taught his family was that hard work is the only way to go.
He loved to be outside, going camping and going to the zoo with the Grandkids and other family. He loved to be outside and work on things. He loved to work in the garden with his sister, Rose, and canning.
Clint will be deeply missed by his daughter, Phillis (Mike) Phillips; grandkids, Tiffany (Wyatt) Sylvester, Brittany Peterson, Kaylabell Peterson and Zackary Phillips; three great-grandkids, Joslyn, Alan and Alaina, his pride and joys of life; two sisters, Rose (Tim) Hyink and Liz (Jack) Cromer, all of Muscatine. Lots of other family and lots of friends.
Clint went on to Heaven to be with his parents, Eva Wakefield and Clinton Peterson; two brothers, William and Leroy; three sisters, Helen, Nancy, and Eileen; one grandchild.
We will have a Celebration of Life and his birthday on 10/28 at the river front by the park building, 1 to 4 pm.
Please bring balloons to help us fill the sky in honor of my father, Clinton Peterson.
