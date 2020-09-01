 Skip to main content
Colonel Phyllis Ann Dolin
Colonel Phyllis Ann Dolin

February 15, 1925-August 30, 2020

WILTON — Colonel Phyllis Ann Dolin, 95, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty, Iowa.

Phyllis was born in Lake Benton, Minnesota, on February 15, 1925, to Edward and Leona (Marti) Meade.

She graduated from Wilton High School in 1942 and from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, in 1946. She proudly served her country in the United Air Force during the Vietnam War. She retired from the Air Force in 1985 after 26 years of service.

Phyllis married Ciegel E. Dolin on August 2, 1961, in Texas. Ciegel retired from the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of CWO4. He preceded her in death on March 30, 1980.

Phyllis was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton, the Durant American Legion Post #430 and Wahkonsa Country Club.

She enjoyed traveling, playing golf and a good martini (not necessarily in that order).

Colonel Dolin was the benefactor of a granite memorial honoring women who served in all of the uniformed branches of the United States military located at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, placed there in a ceremony on August 21, 2001.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required.

Burial will take place at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, with full military honors.

Phyllis is survived by her sister-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded by her parents and husband.

Memorial contributions may be made to Father Flannagan's Boy's Home, 1400 Crawford St., Boy's Town, NE 68010 or Simpson Memorial Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

