July 4, 1955-May 23, 2019
MUSCATINE - Craig A. Theobald, 63, of Muscatine passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Unity Point Health – Trinity Muscatine.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church. Reverend Dan Baldwin will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Jane Theobald.
Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Craig was born on July 4, 1955, in Muscatine, the son of Herman C. and Velma Jean Barnhart Theobald Jr. He graduated from Muscatine High School, class of 1973. He married Jane Frances Klemp on September 11, 1976, in Grafton.
He helped operate C&H Flooring with his parents until retiring and then went to work for Unity Point Health – Trinity Muscatine in the maintenance department.
Craig was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing and was talented with woodworking, making several custom pieces for family members. He loved time with his family and was a very proud grandpa.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Jane F. Theobald of Muscatine; one son, David C. (Jessica) Theobald of Urbandale; one daughter, Julie K. (Luke) Kissell of Letts; five granddaughters, McKenzie, Hannah, and Grace Kissell and Addison and Morgan Theobald; his parents, Herman C. and Velma Jean Theobald Jr. of Muscatine; one brother, Gary (Rhonda) Theobald of Muscatine; one sister, Teresa (Mike) Todd of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Mason Kissell; his paternal grandparents, Herman C. and Helen George Theobald Sr.; and his maternal grandparents, Walter A and Gertrude Jessie Gertenbach Barnhart.
