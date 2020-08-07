October 25, 1954-April 14, 2020
MUSCATINE — Craig A. Tomlin of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on April 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.
He was born on October 25, 1954, the son of Duane and Helen Tomlin.
In 1974, he married Bonnie Brus. They had a son, Corey. In 1980, he married Debra Rursch. They had two sons, Matthew and Brandon. On July 18, 2015, Craig married Eileen Schurk.
Craig was a welder and CNC machine operator for Farmall and Red Jacket Pump before retiring at Allsteel in 2017.
Craig's compassion for helping those in need was always evident as he proudly served his community as a member of the Andalusia Fire Protection District. He was also proud to hold the rank of captain during his time of service.
He was a very talented carpenter and loved doing remodeling projects for friends and family. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons. Later in life, he painted beautiful scenic pictures and enjoyed making homemade clocks which he would sell at local markets.
Craig was a jokester. He loved to make people laugh and tell stories while surrounded by friends and family. He especially enjoyed it if someone pulled a fast one on him. He was also known to write humorous poems for special occasions.
He will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Eileen; his sons, Corey (Amy Axeen) Tomlin, Muscatine, and Matthew (Elisabeth) Tomlin and Brandon Tomlin, all of Taylor Ridge, Ill.; his sister, Linda (Bud) Runyon, Tampa, Fla.; his grandchildren, Ashley (Jake) Mikel, Tiffany Tomlin, Kyle Tomlin, Lucas Bagwell, Lance Bagwell, Rayce Tomlin, Nataleigh Tomlin and Addyson Tomlin; and his dog, Charley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and dogs, Smokey and Cody.
A celebration of life: Sunday, August 16, from 1-3 p.m. at Fruitland Community Center, 104 Sand Run Rd., Fruitland, Iowa.
