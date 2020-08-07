× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 25, 1954-April 14, 2020

MUSCATINE — Craig A. Tomlin of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on April 14, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.

He was born on October 25, 1954, the son of Duane and Helen Tomlin.

In 1974, he married Bonnie Brus. They had a son, Corey. In 1980, he married Debra Rursch. They had two sons, Matthew and Brandon. On July 18, 2015, Craig married Eileen Schurk.

Craig was a welder and CNC machine operator for Farmall and Red Jacket Pump before retiring at Allsteel in 2017.

Craig's compassion for helping those in need was always evident as he proudly served his community as a member of the Andalusia Fire Protection District. He was also proud to hold the rank of captain during his time of service.

He was a very talented carpenter and loved doing remodeling projects for friends and family. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons. Later in life, he painted beautiful scenic pictures and enjoyed making homemade clocks which he would sell at local markets.