June 23, 1934-May 7, 2019
MUSCATINE — Curtis ‘Curt' H. Kerschinske, 84, a lifelong resident of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, Iowa.
The funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church. Reverend Steve Cauley will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the church. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Curtis was born on June 23, 1934, in Muscatine, the son of William and Martha Lau Kerschinske. He married Lois J. Ranberger on May 28, 1955, in Muscatine.
He retired from Alcoa after 35 years. Curtis was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Curtis was a lifelong stamp and coin collector. In addition to stamps and coins, he enjoyed older cars. He also enjoyed watching, caring, and feeding the birds and animals.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 65 years, Lois J. Kerschinske of Muscatine; two daughters, Debra Lenz of Adel, Iowa, and Tracy Castle and husband, Ron, of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Tyson Castle (Sarah), Aaron Castle (Chloe), Nathaniel Lenz (Jenn), and Nicole Faidley (Jamie); and five great-grandchildren, Nile Castle, Oliver Castle, Fiona Faidley, Wynn Faidley, and Bode Faidley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt, Matilda Schroeder and husband, Gus, who raised him; and one brother, Arthur William Kerschinske.
