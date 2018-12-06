January 13, 1958-December 4, 2018
STOCKTON, Iowa — Cynthia K. "Cindy" Bjortvedt , 60, of Stockton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at her home, due to complications of COPD.
Cindy was born in Neuberg, Germany on January 13, 1958.
Cindy graduated from high school.
She proudly served her country in the United States Navy.
Cindy married Larry W. Bjortvedt on October 30, 1987, in Colorado Springs.
She worked at CDS in Wilton for 11 years and as a paraprofessional at Wilton Elementary for eight years.
At Cindy's request, there will be no services.
She is loved and will be dearly missed by her husband, Larry; her father, Robert (Portia) Carle of New Boston, Illinois; her brother, Mike (Karen) Carle of Alabama; her step-siblings, Lance and Amanda; her sister-in-law, Kay Carle; as well as many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Debbie Bergman; her infant sister; and numerous aunts and uncles and other extended family members.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cindy's memory to your favorite charity.
Online remembrances may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.