Cynthia K. "Cindy" Bjortvedt

January 13, 1958-December 4, 2018

STOCKTON, Iowa — Cynthia K. "Cindy" Bjortvedt , 60, of Stockton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at her home, due to complications of COPD.

Cindy was born in Neuberg, Germany on January 13, 1958.

Cindy graduated from high school.

She proudly served her country in the United States Navy.

Cindy married Larry W. Bjortvedt on October 30, 1987, in Colorado Springs.

She worked at CDS in Wilton for 11 years and as a paraprofessional at Wilton Elementary for eight years.

At Cindy's request, there will be no services.

She is loved and will be dearly missed by her husband, Larry; her father, Robert (Portia) Carle of New Boston, Illinois; her brother, Mike (Karen) Carle of Alabama; her step-siblings, Lance and Amanda; her sister-in-law, Kay Carle; as well as many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Debbie Bergman; her infant sister; and numerous aunts and uncles and other extended family members.

Memorial contributions may be made in Cindy's memory to your favorite charity.

Online remembrances may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Celebrate
the life of: Cynthia K. 'Cindy' Bjortvedt
