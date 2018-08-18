November 3, 1957-July 31, 2018
BALLANTINE, Montana — Cynthia Eve Reifert Mahan, 60, of Ballantine, Montana, died Tuesday July 31, 2018, at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Montana. Cindy was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on November 3, 1957, to Gerald and Ann (Kramer) Reifert. She graduated from Muscatine High School in the class of 1976 and went on to complete her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Iowa. Cindy worked as a medical social worker for 22 years at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings.
She was united in marriage to John Mahan at Faith United Church of Christ in Muscatine on December 30, 1990. Cindy touched the lives of many people and was well liked and respected by her co-workers. Always ready with a laugh, she had an infectious sense of humor and dedicated her career to helping people and making them laugh a little. Cindy was deeply involved in raising her four children and participating in their day-to-day activities. She was also a dedicated partner to her husband's farming operations.
Left to cherish Cindy's memory are her husband, John; children, Elizabeth, Caroline, Rebecca and Samuel, all in Montana; her mother, Ann, in Duluth, GA; her siblings, Kathy Dancker in McFarland, WI, Gerald Jr. (Curt Young) in Greece, Ben (Julie) in Wilton, IA, Pat Sachs (Jeff) in Duluth, GA, and Tom (Elizabeth) in Duluth, GA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Reifert Sr.; nephew, David Sachs; and her brother in-law, Dennis Dancker.
Services were conducted at the First United Methodist Church in Huntley, Montana, on August 6. Burial was in the Huntley Cemetery. Memorials to Cindy may be made in her name to the Worden Fire Department and Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 369, Worden, MT 59088 http:/www.wordenfire.com/
