November 27, 1941-November 21, 2019
MUSCATINE - D. Jane Hudson, 77, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Mount Pleasant. A Tree Planting Ceremony will be held next summer at Discovery Park. Private inurnment will be held in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is caring for Jane's family and the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Muscatine Community College for Women in Business or to Discovery Park where Jane took many long walks.
Jane Watson was born on November 27, 1941, in Hillsboro, Iowa, the daughter of Mandel R. and Dorothy (Almond) Watson. Jane was a graduate of Iowa Wesleyan College and the University of Iowa. She taught business administration classes at Muscatine Community College from 1984 until her retirement in May of 2004. She was a master gardener and a member of NEA and ISCA.
Jane will be deeply missed by her sisters, Joanne Taeger and husband, Ervin, of Stockport and Joyce Holley and husband, Jay, of Burlington.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents.
