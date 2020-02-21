July 3, 1962-February 20, 2020

MUSCATINE — Dan S. Boar, 57, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Unity Point Hospital.

Celebration of Life will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Rendezvous, with a commemoration at 5:30 p.m. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Dan was born on July 3, 1962, in Arad, Romania. He married Christina Hoopes on February 21, 2001, in Cancún, Mexico.

He worked as a welder at Musco Lighting. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, spending time with friends and family, and a good game of Bags and Dice.

Dan is survived by his wife, Christina of Muscatine; two sons, Matthew Gassen of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jake Diercks and wife, Casey, and their children, Haylee and Nathan, all of Muscatine; one brother, Radu Boar of Romania; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Dede Hoopes of Muscatine; and sister-in-law, Lisa Edwards and husband, Dennis, of Muscatine.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

