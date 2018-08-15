Daniel D. Leatherman

August 12, 2018
CHILLICOTHE, Missouri — Daniel Duane Leatherman, 57, of Chillicothe passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018, at his home in Chillicothe.
Dan was born in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Marion Francis and Helen Kaalberg Leatherman. He was a graduate of Muscatine High School and earned an Associate's Degree in Broadcasting. Dan married Patti Scott on June 27, 1981, in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Dan was a loyal Chillicothe resident. He served on the Hedrick Medical Center Board and was a past president of the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce. He was a proud owner of KCHI AM/FM Radio Station based in Chillicothe, Missouri. Some of his other interests included partial ownership of the Green Bay Packers, golfing, St. Louis Cardinals and the Chillicothe Fireworks show that he ran for 15 years. Most of all Dan loved spending time with his family, treasuring those special moments with his wife, Patti, kids and grandchildren.
Dan is survived by his wife, Patti; two sons, Daniel (Kayla) Leatherman of Kansas City, MO, and Parker Leatherman of St. Louis; daughter, Maggie Leatherman of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Matthew, Evie and Laura Leatherman of Kansas City; mother, Helen Leatherman of Wheatland, Iowa; brother, Mike (Connie) Leatherman of Michigan; sisters, Terri (Greg) Wiese (Greg) of Wheatland and Patti Gordon of Wapello, Iowa; several brothers-in-law and sisters in-law; nieces and nephews; and numerous friends from over the years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Leatherman; infant brother, Johnny Leatherman; and a brother-in-law, Rick Gordon.
Memorials in honor of Dan may be made to the Chillicothe Education Foundation. Please write Leatherman on the memo line for the foundation of a scholarship in Dan's Memory. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe MO 64601
Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Saint Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe.
Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe.
A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at 4 p.m. followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe.
Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
