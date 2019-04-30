July 21, 1944-April 27, 2019
LETTS, Iowa – Danny L. Cox, 74, of Letts passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Genesis Hospital – East Campus, Davenport, Iowa.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Letts Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family in care of Amanda Wetzel. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Danny was born on July 21, 1944, in Aurora, Illinois. He married Constance "Connie" M. Frye in Muscatine.
He retired from Standard Forwarding Trucking Firm in East Moline, Illinois, after 30 years of service as a trailer mechanic.
He enjoyed camping and he and Connie wintered in Texas for 15 years. He loved his family very much and most of all as a family they laughed, loved, and enjoyed life. His favorite place was sitting on the deck visiting with his family.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Connie Cox of Letts; his children, Tom Cox and wife, Julie, of Durant, and their children, Chris and Miranda, Pam Tomfeld and husband, Steve, of Letts, Deb Cooper and husband, Rick, of Letts, and their daughters, Wendy and Laura, Trish Dieckman and husband, Bill, of Columbus Junction, Danny Cox Jr. and wife, Kris, of Wilton, and their children, Dylan and Lucas, and Amanda Wetzel and husband, Randy, of Letts, and their son, Maxwell; and four great-grandchildren, Cooper, Waylon, Elyse, and Natalee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ray Cox; and two sisters, Diana Cox and Patricia McDonald.
