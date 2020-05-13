June 12, 1958-May 11, 2020
MUSCATINE ¯ Danny Ray Bierman, 61, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Trinity Rock Island due to complications of COVID-19. A private service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Spangler Church in memory of Danny. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is caring for Danny's family and his arrangements.
Danny Ray Bierman was born on June 12, 1958, in Muscatine, the son of Kenneth L. and Maxine H. (Hohenadel) Bierman. He worked many years at Goodwill of the Heartland. Danny was a member of the Musserville United Methodist Church. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings fan. Danny enjoyed cars and trucks and was crazy about his nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Danny will be missed by his mother, Maxine Bierman of Muscatine; sisters, Janine (Gary) Stuckel of Muscatine and twin sister, Deanne of Muscatine; nieces, Tiffany (Brad) Dodds and Hope (Cody) Franklin; nephew, Travis (Natasha) Stuckel; great-nieces and great-nephews, Addison, Ellsie, Parker, Ava, Landon, Aubrey and Layne; and special uncle Dick Hohenadel of Muscatine.
Danny was preceded in death by his father.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.