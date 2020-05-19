WAPELLO — Darlene Katherine Noble died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home in Wapello, Iowa, surrounded by family. Cremation services were provided by Snyder & Hollenbaugh Cremation & Funeral Services. Darlene was born April 9, 1939, in Muscatine to Clyde & Pearl (Vandygriff) Zaehringer. Her first marriage was to Howdy Knouse in 1957 and she later married Roger Noble in 1962. She enjoyed time with her family and her dogs. She also loved crafting, quilting, crocheting, sewing, gardening and sharing her talents with others. Those left to honor her memory include her husband; three daughters, Perrian (Bob) Locke, Muscatine, and Selena (Kevin) Gerst and Roga (Doug) Taylor, Wapello; four grandsons, Aaron (Bree) Locke, Nick Locke, Jordan Locke and Spencer Locke; five great-grandchildren, Amelia, Elliot and Lorelei Locke and Felicity and Edwin Locke; three sisters, Carol (Jack) Moody, Patsy (Larry) Staats and Kathy (Tony) Viner and two brothers, Clyde Zaehringer and Clint (Bobbie) Zaehringer. She was preceded in death by her parents.