Darrell 'Tuffy' Lee Cooney

Darrell adored his family, friends and never knew a stranger. He amassed his greatest wealth in friendships, kind gestures and humility to others. Every Mother's Day, he would hand deliver roses to all the mothers in the family —not a small task. Mom would have a bit of a jolt when she saw the credit card charge. He would leave for adventures on the weekends, for no other reason than to visit family and friends; not for a quick chat but a real conversation. Because of that, he tended to be late more than he was on time but that was part of his charm. He was, to all our cousins, “the fun uncle”. At family get-togethers, while the adults were knee-deep in Euchre, Cribbage or Scrabble, it was common practice for our Dad to gather up the kids, load them into the blue Nova (no minivans back then), and take us to Weed Park in Muscatine. Somehow, he kept track of all of us and got us back to our families in one piece…usually full of Dairy Queen Dilly Bars.