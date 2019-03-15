February 22, 1948- February 28, 2019
MUSCATINE — David Alan Bradley, 71, of Muscatine passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 28, 2019. Due to the flooding, the celebration of his life services has moved locations and will be held at The National Pearl Button Museum Factory – History and Industry Center, 117 W. 2nd St., Muscatine, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m.
David was born February 22, 1948, in Fairfield, Iowa, to parents, Jimmie F. and Shirley J. (Barber) Bradley. He grew up in Fairfield and graduated from Fairfield High School. He worked at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa. He then worked at Monsanto in Muscatine until his retirement in 2000. On November 22, 1997, he was united in marriage to Linda Carter Honts in Muscatine.
David loved baseball, collecting autographs, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their sport activities.
David is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Shelby (Michael) Coffey of Urbandale, Michelle (Tim) Nesbitt of Summerville, SC and Joy (Jim) Arendasky of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Matthew (Stephanie) Coffey, Jennifer Coffey, Matthew Montagna, Brenton (Michelle) Montagna, Jordan Nesbitt, Ashleigh Nesbitt and Steven Crowder; great-grandchildren, Silas Coffey, Kaylie Montagna, Kayden Montagna and Olivia Montagna; a sister, Robbin Ehret of Fairfield; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Travis Bradley; and a brother, Dan Bradley.
Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines is handling arrangements and online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
